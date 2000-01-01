Scottish Newspapers

Aberdeen Evening Express Aberdeen's Evening Paper, The Evening Express is a daily local newspaper serving the City of Aberdeen and the North-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen Independent An award-winner at the annual Newspaper Society 'Oscars' for the weekly press. Unfortunately, printed its last edition May 2008, ending 12 years of publishing.

Airdrie and Coatbridge Advertiser Local News and latest Airdrie, Coatbridge and Lanarkshire news, jobs in Airdrie, sports news.

Argyllshire Advertiser Latest local news and events from Ardrishaig, Inveraray, Lochgilphead and Tarbert, Argyllshire Advertiser newspaper published by the Oban Times in Scotland

Ayrshire Post News from Ayrshire, home of Rabbie Burns. Ayr news and local Ayrshire sport, classifieds, jobs, entertainment.

Banffshire Journal News from Banff and Banffshire.

Berwick Advertiser Check out the latest news from Berwick.

Berwickshire News More news from Berwickshire.

Blairgowrie Advertiser News from Blairgowrie.

Border Telegraph News from Melrose, Selkirk, Central Borders, Lauder and Galashiels.

Bratach The independent news magazine for the North West Highlands.

Buchan Observer The hi-tec home of the Buchan Observer newspaper established way back in 1863.

Caithness Courier News from Caithness.

Campbeltown Courier News from Campbeltown, East Kintyre, South Kintyre and West Kintyre.

Courier Famous Dundee based paper.

Cumbernauld News Incorporating the Kilsyth Chronicle.

Daily Record Scotland's best selling daily paper.

Dumfries and Galloway Standard The latest from the Dumfries and Galloway region.

Dundee Messenger New online Dundee newspaper.

Dunfermline Press Dunfermline, Fife, Scotland ... News from the home of Andrew Carnegie. Breaking news, chat and daily highlights covering Dunfermline and the surrounding areas with the latest news and sport.

Dunoon Observer The Dunoon Observer combined with the Argyllshire Standard.

East Kilbride News Latest from EK. Includes news from Strathaven and Eaglesham.

East Lothian Courier Lothian Courier, The only newspaper printed and published in East Lothian. Weekly newspaper reporting events and issues at the core of community life in East Lothian

Edinburgh News Edinburgh Evening News.

Evening Telegraph Dundee's evening paper.

Evening Times Glasgow's evening newspaper.

Falkirk Herald In the shape of Falkirk Today.

Fife Free Press The latest news from Fife.

Forres Gazette The main newspaper covering the Forres, Kinloss, Findhorn and Dallas area.

Galloway Gazette News from south-west Scotland.

Galloway News News from Galloway.

Glasgow Herald Web version of one of Scotland's most popular quality newspapers.

Glasgow Southsiders Local news for Southsiders covering Gorbals, Kinning Park, Cardonald, Govan, Govanhill, Shawlands, Cathcart and Mount Florida.

Greenock Telegraph See how much rain Greenock got today.

Hamilton Advertiser News from Hamilton and Motherwell.

Hawick News Find out what's happeneing in Hawick.

Highland News The Highland News (incorporating the North Star and Lochaber News) is the biggest-selling weekly in the Highlands. They also publish two free titles, the Inverness & Nairn Herald and the Ross-shire Herald.

Ileach Isle of Islay newspaper.

Inverness Courier The Inverness Courier is published twice weekly by Scottish Provincial Press.

Irvine Herald Incorporating the Kilwinning Chronicle.

John O'Groat Journal Published every Friday by North of Scotland Newspapers.

Kilmarnock Standard News from Kilmarnock.

Kirkintilloch Herald News from Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Torrance, Lennoxtown, Milton of Campsie, Twechar, Chryston, Stepps, Moodiesburn, Gartcosh, Auchinloch and Greater Springburn.

Lennox News from Dunbartonshire.

Lochaber News Part of the Highland News Group.

Northern Times The Northern Times is the only newspaper for the county of Sutherland.

Oban Times News from Oban, Fort William, Islay, Kintyre, Lorn, Mull, Lochaber and Islands.

Orcadian The newspaper of the Orkney Islands.

Paisley Daily Express The latest from Paisley.

Peeblesshire News News from Penicuik, Tweeddale, Biggar and Peebles. Get the latest Peebles and surrounding areas news, sport, opinion, advertisers, family notices, jobs, cars, classifieds

People's Friend This link takes you to the publisher's website, where you can make further contact. They don't appear to have a website for the People's Friend.

Perthshire Advertiser Latest from Perth.

Press and Journal Aberdeen paper.

Ross-shire Journal Ross-shire: Siorrachd Rois - News, sport and entertainment from the Ross-shire Journal, a county weekly, part of The North of Scotland Newspapers.

Rutherglen Reformer News from Rutherglen and Cambuslang on the south side of Glasgow.

Scotland On Sunday Broadsheet Sunday paper.

Scots Independent A weekly online newspaper bringing you information on the political scene in Scotland.

Scots Magazine World famous magazine for Scots at home and abroad.

Scotsman A quality Scottish newspaper based in Edinburgh.

Scottish Socialist Voice The weekly paper of the Scottish Socialist Party.

Selkirk Weekend Advertiser The latest from Selkirk.

Shetland News Latest news from the Shetland isles.

Shetland Times Shetland newspaper.

Southern Reporter News from the Borders.

Stornoway Gazette The latest from Stornoway.

Stranraer & Wigtownshire Free Press Wigtownshire's best selling newspaper.

Strathearn Herald Get the latest news from Strathearn in Perthshire.

Strathspey and Badenoch Herald Highlands and Islands newspaper of the year 2002. Offering local stories, competitions, details of services, based in Grantown-on-Spey and Kingussie.

Sunday Herald Scotland's award-winning independent newspaper.

Sunday Mail Scotland's best selling Sunday paper. Latest Scottish news, sport, UK and world news, lots of breaking news on Scottish football teams including Rangers, Celtic FC, Hibs FC

Sunday Post An old favourite, includes the Broons and Oor Wullie comic strips.

Tiree and Scottish News Very useful site for Tiree news and information.

Wee County News News from Alloa and Hillfoots. Wee County News is a site dedicated to Louth GAA bringing live reports and news on all events in the county ...all club and inter-county games covered.

West Highland Free Press Local newspaper for the Isle of Skye and Western Isles in the Gaelic and English.

West Lothian Courier West Lothian News.

West Lothian Herald and Post Established 1988, now closed July 2012, Kept up to-date stories in West Lothian and Livingston, was a weekly newspaper in Livingston and the surrounding area, including the towns of Bathgate, Broxburn, Linlithgow and West Calder