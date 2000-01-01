Scottish Newspapers



Alphabetical List of Scottish Newspapers

Aberdeen Evening Express

Aberdeen's Evening Paper, The Evening Express is a daily local newspaper serving the City of Aberdeen and the North-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen Independent

An award-winner at the annual Newspaper Society 'Oscars' for the weekly press. Unfortunately, printed its last edition May 2008, ending 12 years of publishing.

Airdrie and Coatbridge Advertiser

Local News and latest Airdrie, Coatbridge and Lanarkshire news, jobs in Airdrie, sports news.

Argyllshire Advertiser

Latest local news and events from Ardrishaig, Inveraray, Lochgilphead and Tarbert, Argyllshire Advertiser newspaper published by the Oban Times in Scotland

Ayrshire Post

News from Ayrshire, home of Rabbie Burns. Ayr news and local Ayrshire sport, classifieds, jobs, entertainment.

Banffshire Journal

News from Banff and Banffshire.

Berwick Advertiser

Check out the latest news from Berwick.

Berwickshire News

More news from Berwickshire.

Blairgowrie Advertiser

News from Blairgowrie.

Border Telegraph

News from Melrose, Selkirk, Central Borders, Lauder and Galashiels.

Bratach

The independent news magazine for the North West Highlands.

Buchan Observer

The hi-tec home of the Buchan Observer newspaper established way back in 1863.

Caithness Courier

News from Caithness.

Campbeltown Courier

News from Campbeltown, East Kintyre, South Kintyre and West Kintyre.

Courier

Famous Dundee based paper.

Cumbernauld News

Incorporating the Kilsyth Chronicle.

Daily Record

Scotland's best selling daily paper.

Dumfries and Galloway Standard

The latest from the Dumfries and Galloway region.

Dundee Messenger

New online Dundee newspaper.

Dunfermline Press

Dunfermline, Fife, Scotland ... News from the home of Andrew Carnegie. Breaking news, chat and daily highlights covering Dunfermline and the surrounding areas with the latest news and sport.

Dunoon Observer

The Dunoon Observer combined with the Argyllshire Standard.

East Kilbride News

Latest from EK. Includes news from Strathaven and Eaglesham.

East Lothian Courier

Lothian Courier, The only newspaper printed and published in East Lothian. Weekly newspaper reporting events and issues at the core of community life in East Lothian

Edinburgh News

Edinburgh Evening News.

Evening Telegraph

Dundee's evening paper.

Evening Times

Glasgow's evening newspaper.

Falkirk Herald

In the shape of Falkirk Today.

Fife Free Press

The latest news from Fife.

Forres Gazette

The main newspaper covering the Forres, Kinloss, Findhorn and Dallas area.

Galloway Gazette

News from south-west Scotland.

Galloway News

News from Galloway.

Glasgow Herald

Web version of one of Scotland's most popular quality newspapers.

Glasgow Southsiders

Local news for Southsiders covering Gorbals, Kinning Park, Cardonald, Govan, Govanhill, Shawlands, Cathcart and Mount Florida.

Greenock Telegraph

See how much rain Greenock got today.

Hamilton Advertiser

News from Hamilton and Motherwell.

Hawick News

Find out what's happeneing in Hawick.

Highland News

The Highland News (incorporating the North Star and Lochaber News) is the biggest-selling weekly in the Highlands. They also publish two free titles, the Inverness & Nairn Herald and the Ross-shire Herald.

Ileach

Isle of Islay newspaper.

Inverness Courier

The Inverness Courier is published twice weekly by Scottish Provincial Press.

Irvine Herald

Incorporating the Kilwinning Chronicle.

John O'Groat Journal

Published every Friday by North of Scotland Newspapers.

Kilmarnock Standard

News from Kilmarnock.

Kirkintilloch Herald

News from Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Torrance, Lennoxtown, Milton of Campsie, Twechar, Chryston, Stepps, Moodiesburn, Gartcosh, Auchinloch and Greater Springburn.

Lennox

News from Dunbartonshire.

Lochaber News

Part of the Highland News Group.

Northern Scot

Moray's newspaper.

Northern Times

The Northern Times is the only newspaper for the county of Sutherland.

Oban Times

News from Oban, Fort William, Islay, Kintyre, Lorn, Mull, Lochaber and Islands.

Orcadian

The newspaper of the Orkney Islands.

Paisley Daily Express

The latest from Paisley.

Peeblesshire News

News from Penicuik, Tweeddale, Biggar and Peebles. Get the latest Peebles and surrounding areas news, sport, opinion, advertisers, family notices, jobs, cars, classifieds

People's Friend

This link takes you to the publisher's website, where you can make further contact. They don't appear to have a website for the People's Friend.

Perthshire Advertiser

Latest from Perth.

Press and Journal

Aberdeen paper.

Ross-shire Journal

Ross-shire: Siorrachd Rois - News, sport and entertainment from the Ross-shire Journal, a county weekly, part of The North of Scotland Newspapers.

Rutherglen Reformer

News from Rutherglen and Cambuslang on the south side of Glasgow.

Scotland On Sunday

Broadsheet Sunday paper.

Scots Independent

A weekly online newspaper bringing you information on the political scene in Scotland.

Scots Magazine

World famous magazine for Scots at home and abroad.

Scotsman

A quality Scottish newspaper based in Edinburgh.

Scottish Socialist Voice

The weekly paper of the Scottish Socialist Party.

Selkirk Weekend Advertiser

The latest from Selkirk.

Shetland News

Latest news from the Shetland isles.

Shetland Times

Shetland newspaper.

Southern Reporter

News from the Borders.

Stirling Observer

Stirling's news.

Stornoway Gazette

The latest from Stornoway.

Stranraer & Wigtownshire Free Press

Wigtownshire's best selling newspaper.

Strathearn Herald

Get the latest news from Strathearn in Perthshire.

Strathspey and Badenoch Herald

Highlands and Islands newspaper of the year 2002. Offering local stories, competitions, details of services, based in Grantown-on-Spey and Kingussie.

Sunday Herald

Scotland's award-winning independent newspaper.

Sunday Mail

Scotland's best selling Sunday paper. Latest Scottish news, sport, UK and world news, lots of breaking news on Scottish football teams including Rangers, Celtic FC, Hibs FC

Sunday Post

An old favourite, includes the Broons and Oor Wullie comic strips.

Tiree and Scottish News

Very useful site for Tiree news and information.

Wee County News

News from Alloa and Hillfoots. Wee County News is a site dedicated to Louth GAA bringing live reports and news on all events in the county ...all club and inter-county games covered.

West Highland Free Press

Local newspaper for the Isle of Skye and Western Isles in the Gaelic and English.

West Lothian Courier

West Lothian News.

West Lothian Herald and Post

Established 1988, now closed July 2012, Kept up to-date stories in West Lothian and Livingston, was a weekly newspaper in Livingston and the surrounding area, including the towns of Bathgate, Broxburn, Linlithgow and West Calder

Wishaw Press

The latest from Wishy.

© ScottishNewspapers.com 2000 - 2017 | Scotland Newspaper Scotland Privacy Terms of Use