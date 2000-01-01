Scottish Newspapers

|

Aberdeen Evening Express
Aberdeen's Evening Paper, The Evening Express is a daily local newspaper serving the City of Aberdeen and the North-east of Scotland.
Aberdeen Independent
An award-winner at the annual Newspaper Society 'Oscars' for the weekly press. Unfortunately, printed its last edition May 2008, ending 12 years of publishing.
Airdrie and Coatbridge Advertiser
Local News and latest Airdrie, Coatbridge and Lanarkshire news, jobs in Airdrie, sports news.
Argyllshire Advertiser
Latest local news and events from Ardrishaig, Inveraray, Lochgilphead and Tarbert, Argyllshire Advertiser newspaper published by the Oban Times in Scotland
Ayrshire Post
News from Ayrshire, home of Rabbie Burns. Ayr news and local Ayrshire sport, classifieds, jobs, entertainment.
Banffshire Journal
News from Banff and Banffshire.
Berwick Advertiser
Check out the latest news from Berwick.
Berwickshire News
More news from Berwickshire.
Blairgowrie Advertiser
News from Blairgowrie.
Border Telegraph
News from Melrose, Selkirk, Central Borders, Lauder and Galashiels.
Bratach
The independent news magazine for the North West Highlands.
Buchan Observer
The hi-tec home of the Buchan Observer newspaper established way back in 1863.
Caithness Courier
News from Caithness.
Campbeltown Courier
News from Campbeltown, East Kintyre, South Kintyre and West Kintyre.
Courier
Famous Dundee based paper.
Cumbernauld News
Incorporating the Kilsyth Chronicle.
Daily Record
Scotland's best selling daily paper.
Dumfries and Galloway Standard
The latest from the Dumfries and Galloway region.
Dundee Messenger
New online Dundee newspaper.
Dunfermline Press
Dunfermline, Fife, Scotland ... News from the home of Andrew Carnegie. Breaking news, chat and daily highlights covering Dunfermline and the surrounding areas with the latest news and sport.
Dunoon Observer
The Dunoon Observer combined with the Argyllshire Standard.
East Kilbride News
Latest from EK. Includes news from Strathaven and Eaglesham.
East Lothian Courier
Lothian Courier, The only newspaper printed and published in East Lothian. Weekly newspaper reporting events and issues at the core of community life in East Lothian
Edinburgh News
Edinburgh Evening News.
Evening Telegraph
Dundee's evening paper.
Evening Times
Glasgow's evening newspaper.
Falkirk Herald
In the shape of Falkirk Today.
Fife Free Press
The latest news from Fife.
Forres Gazette
The main newspaper covering the Forres, Kinloss, Findhorn and Dallas area.
Galloway Gazette
News from south-west Scotland.
Galloway News
News from Galloway.
Glasgow Herald
Web version of one of Scotland's most popular quality newspapers.
Glasgow Southsiders
Local news for Southsiders covering Gorbals, Kinning Park, Cardonald, Govan, Govanhill, Shawlands, Cathcart and Mount Florida.
Greenock Telegraph
See how much rain Greenock got today.
Hamilton Advertiser
News from Hamilton and Motherwell.
Hawick News
Find out what's happeneing in Hawick.
Highland News
The Highland News (incorporating the North Star and Lochaber News) is the biggest-selling weekly in the Highlands. They also publish two free titles, the Inverness & Nairn Herald and the Ross-shire Herald.
Ileach
Isle of Islay newspaper.
Inverness Courier
The Inverness Courier is published twice weekly by Scottish Provincial Press.
Irvine Herald
Incorporating the Kilwinning Chronicle.
John O'Groat Journal
Published every Friday by North of Scotland Newspapers.
Kilmarnock Standard
News from Kilmarnock.
Kirkintilloch Herald
News from Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Torrance, Lennoxtown, Milton of Campsie, Twechar, Chryston, Stepps, Moodiesburn, Gartcosh, Auchinloch and Greater Springburn.
Lennox
News from Dunbartonshire.
Lochaber News
Part of the Highland News Group.
Northern Scot
Moray's newspaper.
Northern Times
The Northern Times is the only newspaper for the county of Sutherland.
Oban Times
News from Oban, Fort William, Islay, Kintyre, Lorn, Mull, Lochaber and Islands.
Orcadian
The newspaper of the Orkney Islands.
Paisley Daily Express
The latest from Paisley.
Peeblesshire News
News from Penicuik, Tweeddale, Biggar and Peebles. Get the latest Peebles and surrounding areas news, sport, opinion, advertisers, family notices, jobs, cars, classifieds
People's Friend
This link takes you to the publisher's website, where you can make further contact. They don't appear to have a website for the People's Friend.
Perthshire Advertiser
Latest from Perth.
Press and Journal
Aberdeen paper.
Ross-shire Journal
Ross-shire: Siorrachd Rois - News, sport and entertainment from the Ross-shire Journal, a county weekly, part of The North of Scotland Newspapers.
Rutherglen Reformer
News from Rutherglen and Cambuslang on the south side of Glasgow.
Scotland On Sunday
Broadsheet Sunday paper.
Scots Independent
A weekly online newspaper bringing you information on the political scene in Scotland.
Scots Magazine
World famous magazine for Scots at home and abroad.
Scotsman
A quality Scottish newspaper based in Edinburgh.
Scottish Socialist Voice
The weekly paper of the Scottish Socialist Party.
Selkirk Weekend Advertiser
The latest from Selkirk.
Shetland News
Latest news from the Shetland isles.
Shetland Times
Shetland newspaper.
Southern Reporter
News from the Borders.
Stirling Observer
Stirling's news.
Stornoway Gazette
The latest from Stornoway.
Stranraer & Wigtownshire Free Press
Wigtownshire's best selling newspaper.
Strathearn Herald
Get the latest news from Strathearn in Perthshire.
Strathspey and Badenoch Herald
Highlands and Islands newspaper of the year 2002. Offering local stories, competitions, details of services, based in Grantown-on-Spey and Kingussie.
Sunday Herald
Scotland's award-winning independent newspaper.
Sunday Mail
Scotland's best selling Sunday paper. Latest Scottish news, sport, UK and world news, lots of breaking news on Scottish football teams including Rangers, Celtic FC, Hibs FC
Sunday Post
An old favourite, includes the Broons and Oor Wullie comic strips.
Tiree and Scottish News
Very useful site for Tiree news and information.
Wee County News
News from Alloa and Hillfoots. Wee County News is a site dedicated to Louth GAA bringing live reports and news on all events in the county ...all club and inter-county games covered.
West Highland Free Press
Local newspaper for the Isle of Skye and Western Isles in the Gaelic and English.
West Lothian Courier
West Lothian News.
West Lothian Herald and Post
Established 1988, now closed July 2012, Kept up to-date stories in West Lothian and Livingston, was a weekly newspaper in Livingston and the surrounding area, including the towns of Bathgate, Broxburn, Linlithgow and West Calder
Wishaw Press
The latest from Wishy.